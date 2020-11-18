AZDHS: How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely and responsibly during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services released an official guidance Wednesday for how Arizonans can celebrate Thanksgiving in a safe and responsible way during the ongoing pandemic.

According to a news release from Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS, the more tips families follow, the better off everyone at your family's feast will be.

Recommendations for safer holiday gatherings:

Fresh air: Celebrating in the open air of your yard or a park reduces the chances of transmitting COVID-19, though taking additional precautions is always a good idea. If moving outside isn’t an option, open windows and patio doors to increase ventilation, maintain physical distance, and wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. In a news conference with Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday, Dr. Christ also said that wearing a mask is still recommended in outdoor settings.

Don’t let down your guard: It’s easy to feel safe around relatives and friends you know and trust. In the interest of everyone’s health, wear masks and physically distance around those who aren’t members of your household, including those returning from college, and only hug and touch members of your household. Stay home and join virtually if you feel ill or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Serve smart: Avoid self-serve setups, buffets, and sharing serving utensils. If sharing food, have one person serve and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Keep hands clean: Wash your hands before and after preparing, serving, and eating food. Consider giving each of your guests a travel-size sanitizer so they can practice good hand hygiene throughout the gathering.

Bonus tip: Consider doing your Black Friday shopping online to avoid the crowds.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that household gatherings are contributing to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and stress on our healthcare system,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS. “The holidays can bring together more households and more generations, including older individuals who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and young adults and children who are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers. Following these simple guidelines can help keep everyone safe during the holidays.”

