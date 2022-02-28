AZ woman shares message from relatives in Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Irene Renstrom lives in Arizona but has family ties to Ukraine.

Her parents had lived there but were forced to leave during World War Two. While her parents moved to the United States, many of her relatives still live in Ukraine today.

Renstrom will often talk to her family members there.

"She kept crying because they heard shelling throughout the night," Renstrom said about her cousin. "Her son who is 48, his brother who is 44, and the oldest one's son who is 23 have now signed up to fight."

Renstrom said that many others are also signing up to fight.

"They are Ukrainians, and they want to fight to their death if they have to," Renstrom said. "The ones that were leaving across the border were taking their children and spouses and then coming back to fight. Even some of the women were coming back to fight because they know this is a country we want to come back to."

She said that she is glad the United States is assisting the country with supplies.

"They are a country that loves the people, loves the culture and their history," Renstrom said about the people of Ukraine. "They are proud to fight. They just need the tools."

Here in Arizona, she has been helping various groups collect donations.

"People off the street came in and said what can we do to help you," Renstrom said. "This is so wonderful that just strangers are there to help."

----

