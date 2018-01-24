AZ Walmart employees could see bonus, pay raise

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
2:59 PM, Jan 24, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - AZ Walmart employees will soon get a pay increase or bonus, or both. 

Walmart says all hourly wage employees will now be paid $11.00 an hour. They will also expand paternal and maternity leave benefits.

More than 21,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club Arizona employees will be eligible for the one time cash-bonus for up to $1,000. The amount of the bonus will be based on length of service. Employees with at least 20 years of experience qualify for the full $1,000 bonus.

The company is also creating a new benefit to help employees with adoption expenses.

Glenn Hamer, the President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry says this is made possible in part by the federal tax reform. She says it "will stregthen Arizona communities and our larger economy."

