AZ Office of Tourism launches 'Arizona Wine Trail Passport'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Office of Tourism has launched a new program for wine lovers across the state.

The "Arizona Wine Trail Passport" offers an all-in-one experience for more than 120 wineries, offering discounts, raffles, seasonal products, destination recommendations, and more.

"From the soil and monsoon rains that grow Arizona grapes to the local vintners who craft award-winning Arizona wines, experiencing our wine regions connects travelers to the places they’re visiting in a fun, unique way,” said Becky Blaine, deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “Our new Arizona Wine Trail Passport is a perfect way to plan your trip.”

Wineries on the app include 1764 Vineyards, Callaghan Vineyards, Charron Vineyards, and Javelina Leap Vineyard.

To sign up for the wine passport, click here.