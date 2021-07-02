AZ. leaders respond to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold voting restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a 6-3 decision the United States Supreme Court upheld voting restrictions in Arizona.

The ruling upholds policies that prevent ballot harvesting. This allowed community groups or neighbors to deliver a ballot for a voter. The ruling also invalidates votes cast that are cast in the wrong precinct.

"It's a slap in the face to democracy," Channel Powe, a member of the Just Democracy Coalition in AZ, said. "Given the state of our court, Black and Brown Americans found out that we cannot count on the American justice system when it comes to equal access at the ballot box."

Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, says the restrictions do take away opportunities for people to vote.

"Think about the south side of Tucson where we're struggling with public transportation," Cazares-Kelly said. "We have high instances of people being displaced or moving frequently. What this really is showing us is there is only an emphasis on property owners, the people who don't move."

The majority opinion from the court said that there might be inconveniences to voting, but that does not violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said that today was a "big win" for election integrity.

"It's important that states be allowed to pass laws that protect against voter fraud, protect the right of people to make sure that they can vote, but also protect the accuracy of the results," Katie Conner, a spokesperson for the attorney general, said.

Cázares-Kelly is also working on getting voting centers for Pima County that would allow anyone from any precinct in the county to cast their ballot there.