AZ Game & Fish officer gets cholla-covered fawn out of painful predicament

Arizona Game &amp; Fish Department
An Arizona Game & Fish Department wildlife officer made a new friend after removing hundreds of cholla spines from the eyelids, nose, mouth and body of a deer fawn two weeks ago.

The department's radio dispatch center received a call about the fawn in Chloride, Arizona, north of Kingman, in Mohave County, according to a news release from Game & Fish. Officer Troy Moody responded, and was told by the reporting party that the fawn would show up at the person's property every afternoon.

Officer Moody arrived and saw several deer on the property but not the fawn. That is, until about 15 minutes later, when the cholla-covered fawn showed up with its mother.

“Most concerning,” Officer Moody said in the press release, “were the spines in the fawn’s eyelids, nose, and mouth, keeping it from eating or drinking.”

Officer Moody chemically immobilized the fawn and began removing the cholla from its body. It took some time, but the officer managed to get every last spine.

“Thankfully, no cholla had entered the fawn’s eye, and there was no lasting injury,” said Moody.

Moody was able to reverse the drug. The fawn woke up and joined its mother nearby.

