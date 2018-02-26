AZ Congressional District two candidates held public forum

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Sunday afternoon the six declared democratic candidates running for Martha McSally's seat, held a public forum.

Dozens of voters packed inside the clubhouse in Quail Creek Resort to hear where the candidates stood on issues such as gun control, immigration, border security and health reform.

Out of the six candidates, they all agree there needs to be more laws to make it harder for people to buy a gun without a more thorough background check.

The candidates also believe DACA recipients should not be deported and a pathway to citizenship should be found but not with the compromise of a border wall attached to it.

The last election in 2016, Matt Heinz lost to Martha McSally. This year he is running against other candidates who have also have already held a position in Congress, such as Ann Kirkpatrick, who has been endorsed by Gabby Giffords.

At the end of the forum, all candidates agreed that they will support whoever wins the primary because the most important goal is regaining control of the House.