AZ bill could boost county attorney and sheriff's pay

Valerie Cavazos
6:37 PM, Feb 27, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new bill is making its way through the Arizona legislature that will allow a boost in pay for sheriffs and county attorneys.

HB 24-97 would give the Board of Supervisors the ability to increase salaries up to ten percent in counties with populations above half a million.

County attorneys make about $123,000 dollars a year and sheriffs pay is just over $100,000.

The bill is heading to the Senate.

