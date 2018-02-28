AZ bill could boost county attorney and sheriff's pay

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new bill is making its way through the Arizona legislature that will allow a boost in pay for sheriffs and county attorneys.

HB 24-97 would give the Board of Supervisors the ability to increase salaries up to ten percent in counties with populations above half a million.

County attorneys make about $123,000 dollars a year and sheriffs pay is just over $100,000.

The bill is heading to the Senate.