AG Mayes settles with Tucson car dealership over deceptive business practices

The Tucson-based car dealership, DT Automotive Center, Inc., has settled with the state in a case where the business was accused of deceptive advertising practices.

The complaint against DT, which does business as Desert Toyota of Tucson, alleged that, prior to 2020, Desert Toyota would advertise a vehicle with a low price online, then refuse to sell it at that price, according to a news release from Attorney General Kris Mayes' office.

The dealership did not include dealer-installed "add-on" accessories, such as exterior protective coating or door cups, in its online vehicle price.

They would then refuse to sell the vehicle until the consumers paid extra for the add-ons, the news release said. Desert Toyota would also charge a reconditioning fee that was higher than advertised.

The Consent Decree requires Desert Toyota pay $40,000 in civil penalties, $10,000 in consumer restitution and $10,000 in costs and fees.

Desert Toyota has been operating in Tucson since 1972.

The Attorney General's office asks anyone who believes they might have been harmed by Desert Toyota's conduct tofile a complaint by July 31, 2024.