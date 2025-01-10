AZ Attorney General Mayes announces seizure of over 75 pounds of fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attorney General Kris Mayes announced today that over 75 pounds of fentanyl were seized after a search warrant was served at a residence in the Tucson area.

According to a press release, a Pima County Grand Jury has indicted Baltazar Quintero Bueno and Dalia Rodriguez De-Padilla on multiple felony charges related to the possession and sale of fentanyl pills in the Tucson area.

On January 2, 2025, the Grand Jury indicted Bueno on 13 felony charges and De-Padilla on three, stemming from drug-related activities between May and December 2024.

The documents said Bueno was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) on December 23, 2024, while transporting 4.65 pounds of fentanyl pills with the intent to sell.

He was also found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, the release said.

Following his arrest, DPS detectives executed a search warrant at his residence and seized 73.3 pounds of fentanyl pills, 1.75 pounds of fentanyl powder, .355 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,000 in cash, and three pistols.

Both Bueno and De-Padilla were charged with Conspiracy and Illegally Conducting an Enterprise related to their drug-dealing operations. Additionally, they were charged with the sale of 2.45 pounds of fentanyl pills on May 28, 2024.

Bueno faces an additional charge for the sale of 2.25 pounds of fentanyl pills on June 11, 2024.

The two were arraigned on January 9, 2025, and both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

