Axis for Autism opens Tucson clinic

A new resource is available to parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Axis for Autism, an Arizona-owned and operated clinic, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday on Tucson's east side, at 5055 E. Broadway Blvd.

The clinic offers evaluations and treatments , as well as therapy designed to help develop communication and social skills in children with autism.

"We're trying to decrease the wait times, we're trying to increase the services that kids are receiving and we are trying to improve the skill sets of the parents that we are working with," says Jessica Reese, VP of Clinical Services at Axis for Autism.

Axis says some families wait months to receive an evaluation.

"The great thing about Axis for Autism is they are evaluating the diagnosis, and then they immediately have resources to pass them off to this wonderful clinic for services," says Maxine Mathews, who's a parent of two boys with autism.

They say the new center will help bring that time down dramatically, and get people into treatment sooner.

For more information, visit their website at axisforautism.com.