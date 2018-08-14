Avondale man changes plea to guilty in death

PHOENIX - A man charged in the death of a Glendale teenager over the sale of a video game two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Aaron Ott had a change of plea hearing Tuesday. His presentence hearing now is scheduled for Sept. 13 with sentencing set for Oct. 19.



Ott was 19 at the time of the April 2016 killing of 16-year-old Miguel Navarro, who police say was shot when he refused to give up an Xbox game.



The Avondale resident was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery and initially entered not guilty pleas to both.



A witness told police a single shooter fled on foot before driving away in a car that was identified by multiple surveillance cameras. That eventually led authorities to Ott.