Avoid cold, flu, and virus symptoms with chiropractic treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. - The flu season has hit hard this year and in some cases it's been deadly.

Now many people are looking for new ways to keep the flu away.

Many have opted to go to a chiropractor to receive treatment to help boost their immune system.

Trying to prevent the flu? Well, many people are heading to a chiropractor to do just that. I'll have more at 9 & 10 on @kgun9 and the @CWTucson — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) February 9, 2018

Amy Thomas takes her three daughters to the chiropractor every two to three months.

When Thomas' daughters start to feel sick or their peers at school get sick she takes them to First Chiropractic located at 8560 East 22nd Street.

"When they start to feel sick I get them adjusted and their immune system has a better ability to fight the infection so we don't have to worry about getting sick as easily," says Thomas.

Chiropractic Doctor Dominic Martinez says many of his clients come in already feeling under the weather.

Martinez works with a persons nervous system that controls everything in the body with one technique, Spinal manipulation.

"We use spinal manipulation and adjust those areas that are out of alignment. It takes the pressure off and allows the brain to send out the information to the body to feel better, to heal and to function to it's highest capacity," says Martinez.

Dr. Martinez says people should still get their flu shot because while spinal manipulation helps you feel better.

"It doesn't prevent or get rid of the flu, per say but what it can do is boost the immune system," says Martinez.

Follow News Reporter Jennifer Martinez on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.