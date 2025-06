Aviation Parkway is closed at South Richey Boulevard in both directions due to a crash involving two vehicles.

According to PCSD, a pickup truck and a passenger car collided.

At least one person was transported to the hospital.

An electrical box was also hit, PCSD said. Tucson Electric Power is on the scene.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

Pima County Sheriff's Department posted on social media that drivers should find alternate routes and avoid the area.