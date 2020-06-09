Menu

Autopsy report: 6-year-old Flagstaff boy died of starvation

Felicia Fonseca/AP
A memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Arizona, grows on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as residents add stuffed animals, balloons, candles and messages for the child. Police have arrested the boy's parents and grandmother on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the boy's death. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An autopsy report for a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who police say was locked in a closet and deprived of food shows he died of starvation.

The boy's parents and his grandmother have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse in his death.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The autopsy report noted that Deshaun Martinez was in a non-life-sustaining state of starvation.

He weighed 18 pounds when he was found unresponsive in early March, well-below average for his age.

The medical examiner noted that Deshaun had a skeletal appearance with skin stretched over his bones and almost no body fat.

