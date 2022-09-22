Autonomous vehicles to begin testing in Tucson through Pony.ai

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pony.ai announced plans to test autonomous vehicles in Tucson with safety drivers behind the wheel.

“We are excited to welcome Pony.ai to Tucson as the next site of their autonomous vehicle pilot,” expressed Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Our city is known as a hub for innovation and smart technologies, and now we have a unique opportunity to partner with Pony.ai to test new technologies that can help us create safer streets."

The company will be partnering with Pima Community College and have a location at its Downtown Campus in the Automotive Technology & Innovation Center.

“Tucson is quickly becoming a leading city for tech startups and smart city technology, and Pony.ai is excited to expand our operations there,” said James Peng, Pony.ai’s co-founder and CEO. We want to thank Mayor Romero, the City of Tucson, Sun Corridor, ADOT, and others who made our expansion to Tucson so seamless."