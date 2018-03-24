Authorities: Wrong-way driver involved in fatal I-10 crash

Associated Press
1:17 PM, Mar 24, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver has closed a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona.
    
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia says the wreck that occurred Saturday about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Quartzsite resulted in "several fatalities."
    
No additional information is immediately available on circumstances of the wreck.
    
The Arizona Department of Transportation says a detour will re-route westbound traffic off I-10 onto Vicksburg Road and U.S. 60 before returning to I-10.
    
ADOT says the detour is expected to remain in place through Saturday afternoon and that drivers should allow for extra travel time.
    
Eastbound traffic is unaffected.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top