Authorities: West Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 woman dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the case of a west Phoenix apartment fire that has left a woman dead.

The blaze broke out at an apartment complex Saturday and neighbors reported seeing flames coming out from the windows of the apartment. When Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived, they found themselves facing flames shooting 10-foot out of a second-story window.

By the time firefighters were finally able to get into the apartment, they found a woman inside who had died. Phoenix police identified her Sunday as 35-year-old India Johnson. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and police say they will be handling the investigation into the death.

