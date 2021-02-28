Authorities seek information in gun store burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward for information in a gun store burglary.

On the morning of Feb. 10, 2021, the Frontier Gun Store located at 3156 E. Grant Road was burglarized, according to ATF. Officers responded to the store, where it was discovered that 22 firearms were stolen.

Authorities say the stolen firearms are various types of calibers.

ATF says there is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the responsible suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

In 2017, a burglary took place at the Frontier Gun Store, where the owner came in contact with two individuals who broke into the store and attempted to load guns into a trailer. Police say those two individuals ran off leaving the guns and trailer.

