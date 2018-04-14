Authorities see an increase in Car break-ins throughout City, County

TUCSON, Ariz. - Make sure to lock, secure and take your belonging out of your car.

Authorities say there has been an increase in car break-ins throughout Pima County and the City of Tucson.

Paloverde Neighborhood Association President, Ronnie Kotwica has been reminding her neighbors to lock their cars.

She says, Tucson Police say there has been an uptick of car break-ins in Midtown but that's not all.

"They say, it's city wide it's not just our neighborhood it's everywhere," says Kotwica.

According to Tucson Police in 2018 there has been 1,158 car break-ins throughout the city.

Last year, in 2017 there were 4,066 for the year.

Kotwica says, "what they're doing is they're just going up and down the streets and they're trying every car. If they can get in without breaking in it's better for them."

Police say many times break-ins happen when cars are left unlocked because it's an easier and quieter way for thieves to get in.

Often times if they see something visible they'll break the windows.

KGUN9 wanted to get a better look at break-ins throughout Pima County.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department from January to March 2017 there were 284 break-ins reported.

This year, that number increased to 334.

The photos show above are provided by PCSD - they show the increase of car Breakins from 2017 to 2018 in the Foothills, Rincon and San Xavier areas.

PCSD says, Lock your cars!