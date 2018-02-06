Authorities search for missing 67-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 67-year-old woman with Schizophrenia.

Mary Tuyet Gittins was last seen at her care home in the 3500 block of West Fenton Way at 10:30 a.m.

Gittins is described as a White, 4’11”, 130 pounds, brown eyes, and white hair. She was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, black pants, carrying two shopping bags.

It is believed that she left the area on foot.

Anyone with information on the location of Gittins is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.