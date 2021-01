TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for help from the public in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl from Mexico believed to be in Arizona or California.

An Amber Alert in Mexico was issued for 13-year-old Valeria Luna Millanes from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, according to Alerta AMBER México Oficial. She is described as approximately 5-feet 1-inch tall, approximately 105 pounds, and has short brown hair.

Valeria was last seen in Nuevo Leon in June 2020.