Authorities identify victims of double homicide in Chloride

CHLORIDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead at a residence in the small northwestern Arizona town of Chloride.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were 57-year-old Bryan Dean Drake and 61-year-old Robin Rae Hammontree, both of Chloride.

They say the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose the relationship between Drake and Hammontree and didn’t say if there are any suspects yet.

They also have not released any details about how the victims were killed.

Deputies were called out to the residence by a neighbor about 8 p.m. Monday and found the two bodies inside.

Chloride is an old mining town located 20 miles west of Kingman.

