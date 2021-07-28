Authorities arrest 2 men attempting to engage in sexual conduct with minors

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department say two men have been arrested in online chat operation.

Last week, the Southeast Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested two men for attempting to coax minors to engage in sexual conduct, according to the SVPD.

On July 22, 37-year-old Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar traveled from the Phoenix area to Sierra Vista to meet with who he presumed was a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct. Zeledon-Sobalavar was arrested at the specified meeting location.

On July 23, 29-year-old David Andrew Thomas Suitts had arranged to have a 14-year-old girl to come to his residence to engage in sexual conduct. Suitts was arrested at his home located in 900 block of San Jacinto Drive.

Both, Zeledon-Sobalavar and Suitts were booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Zeledon-Sobalavar was booked for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held without bond.

Suitts was booked for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond and a U.S. Marshals hold for violating his conditions of release, according to SVPD. He was arrested prior in a similar operation and was pending sentencing in Federal District Court in Tucson.

According to SVPD, Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations , the U.S. Army’s Major Cybercrimes Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Service, along with detectives and officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the online chat operation.

Anyone with information about these types of incidents are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.