Authorities: 3 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 90

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle deadly crash on Highway 90 east of Sierra Vista late Friday evening.

AZDPS says the crash happened around 10:31 p.m. Friday on Highway 90 at milepost 330 (near the San Pedro River), where multiple vehicles were involved, resulting in three deaths.

The crash involved two vehicles and two motorcycles, with the three individuals who were killed, the remaining individuals from the vehicles were taken to a hospital in Tucson, according to CCSO. The condition of the other individuals in unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing by AZDPS.