Austin Flake looking to file civil lawsuit against Joe Arpaio

TUCSON, Ariz. - The son of Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is looking to file a civil lawsuit against the man running to take his father's seat, Joe Arpaio.

Austin Flake and his ex-wife lost a malicious prosecution suit against Arpaio in December 2017.

Flake was prosecuted for animal cruelty after an air conditioner broke down at his in-law's kennel in Phoenix, causing the dogs to die of heat exhaustion.

Those charges were dropped, but the Flakes said Arpaio only went after them because he disagreed politically with Senator Jeff Flake.

Now, their lawyer says his clients didn't get a fair trial because law enforcement did not release evidence that would have swayed the case in his clients' favor.