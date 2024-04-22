ATV rollover on Westside results in one dead, one in hospital

One man is dead and another in the hospital after an ATV rollover on Tucson's west side Monday.

Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash at West El Camino Del Cerro, just west of Silverbell Road at 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from PCSD.

Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Thomas Balicki dead in the roadway and a second man pinned under an ATV, the news release said. The pinned man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined that the ATV rolled while going west on El Camino Del Cerro, pinning the driver. Balicki, the passenger on the ATV, was thrown into the roadway, where he was struck by a passing vehicle, the news release said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.