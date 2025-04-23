ATV operator dies after riding into chain stretched across driveway on Westside

The operator of an ATV died after driving into a chain stretched across a private driveway on Tucson's far west side, Tuesday evening.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash in the 9000 block of West Calle Cibeque at 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the operator, 25-year-old Deven Plemons, with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

An investigation determined Plemons was operating the ATV with a passenger seated behind him when he turned into a private driveway with a chain stretched across the entrance.

Both riders were ejected.

Neither speed nor impairment is believed to be a contributing factor, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.