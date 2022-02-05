Attorney General Mark Brnovich has entered into a diversion agreement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The State Bar of Arizona has said Attorney General Brnovich has entered into a diversion agreement regarding his unethical action while representing Katie Hobbs's office.

Katie Hobbs tweeted regarding the matter

Today, the State Bar notified me that Attorney General Brnovich has entered into a diversion agreement regarding his unethical action while representing my Office. Diversion is designed to remedy the lawyer’s problem and prevent recurrence. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/N4Mt9yiMMO — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) February 4, 2022

This issue dates back to Oct. 1, 2020, when the State Bar of Arizona was asked to investigate Brnovich for violating the Rules of Professional Conduct while representing the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State.

Details around the diversion agreement are limited.

