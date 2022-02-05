Watch
Attorney General Mark Brnovich has entered into a diversion agreement

ABC15
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Posted at 8:34 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 22:34:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The State Bar of Arizona has said Attorney General Brnovich has entered into a diversion agreement regarding his unethical action while representing Katie Hobbs's office.

Katie Hobbs tweeted regarding the matter

This issue dates back to Oct. 1, 2020, when the State Bar of Arizona was asked to investigate Brnovich for violating the Rules of Professional Conduct while representing the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State.

Details around the diversion agreement are limited.

