Attic fire displaces family on north-west side on Christmas Eve

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Sunset Heights family of four and their three dogs have been displaced after a small attic fire this Christmas Eve.

The family called Northwest Fire after they smelled smoke coming from their attic Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. They said they saw smoke coming from the attic vents outside the home and went inside, looked in the attic space and saw a small glow.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the source of the fire and were able to extinguish it.

Officials from Northwest Fire say investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping to find shelter for the family this Christmas until the damage is repaired.

