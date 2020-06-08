ASU retracts job offer to newly hired journalism school dean

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — Arizona State University has rescinded a job offer to the newly hired dean of its prestigious journalism school following allegations of racism and mistreatment of students.

The Arizona Republic reports that university Provost Mark Searle said in an email that Sonya Forte Duhé would not lead the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix.

Duhé was scheduled to take over July 1 as the school’s dean and CEO of Arizona PBS. She faced accusations from nearly two dozen former students at Loyola University in New Orleans, where she was director of the School of Communication and Design.

