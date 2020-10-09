Menu

As temperatures drop, checking tire pressure becomes crucial

Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — With cooler temps expected this weekend, it may not be time to pull out the jackets. But you do want to make sure to check your vehicle's tire pressure.

While many vehicles have monitoring systems to warn you that you need to add air, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality says waiting for the alarm to go off could be too late to prevent tire damage.

Some benefits to keeping proper tire pressure include a smoother ride, saving you money at the gas pump and improving air quality.

