As AG's wife, judge won't recuse herself in Backpage case

Gavel shot
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 26, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge married to Arizona’s attorney general says she will not recuse herself from a criminal case against the former executives of Backpage.com, who are accused of publishing ads for sexual services.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported Sunday that Judge Susan Brnovich stated in a ruling that her marriage to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who's made critical statements about sex trafficking and Backpage, won’t affect her ability to be objective.

In September, attorneys for Backpage's founders criticized statements made in a human trafficking booklet published by the attorney general’s office. Judge Brnovich says their filing came a year and a half after she inherited the case.

