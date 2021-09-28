Artober: 31-day creativity challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. — Halloween is just a month away.

To celebrate the festivities the Pima County Public Library is asking the community to take part in their 31-day Artober creativity challenge.

The challenge includes anything from stories to poems and paintings.

You can share your work with the library and they might share it online.

The library says it's all about having fun and seeing your personal growth.

For a list of prompts for the challenge, you can click here.

