Artisan gem, mineral and bead show returns to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An artisan gem, mineral and bead show has returned to Tucson's Casino Del Sol Resort. The 17 year tradition was put on hold in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Around 500 galleries, exhibits and workshops will set up inside the resort's main ballroom. The artisans that put their work on display travel to Tucson from all over the world for the event. Many of the showcased items are one-of-a-kind and will be up for sale.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity to be able to buy from people from all over the world at great prices. We're also really big on promoting local artists," said show manager, Casey Kennerson.

Kennerson said around 25 artists from Southern Arizona will share their work at the show.

Throughout the weekend, a number of artisan workshops will also be offered. People of all skill levels are invited to learn about and try unique crafts like bead making, jewelry design, knotting and wirework.

The shows is open Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.

