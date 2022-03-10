Article - Local News - Sierra Vista man arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sex

Watch
Sierra Vista man arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sex

Local man allegedly arrested for luring a minor for sex
Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly trying to lure a minor for sex.

Sierra vista police say 52-year old Jaime Cordova, used a social media platform to talk to a 14-year old victim.

He's being charged with attempted child molestation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cordova was booked into the Cochise County jail without bond.

