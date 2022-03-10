Article - Local News - Loosening aggressive dog issues

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County's Animal Control Division is working with the USDA to address recent dog issues in the Hereford and Cochise area.

Last week, 14 dogs were surrendered by owners and two trapped in Hereford for suspicion of chasing or injuring livestock.

The department says 7 dogs were taken in after several complaints of roaming and aggressive dog packs and 4 were euthanized after attacking personnel on the scene.

They're also seeing additional reports of animals being aggressive and traveling in packs which is being addressed by scheduled enforcement.

