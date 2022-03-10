Article - Local News - Las Artes and Education Center now accepting applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Las Artes and Education Center is now accepting applications for its upcoming session.

The program helps those ages 17 to 22 earn money while they prepare for the GED test and learn valuable job-readiness skills.

Prospective students must take an assessment test.

In-person classes start Monday, March 14, for 30 hours a week.

The program runs for 16 to 32 weeks depending on each student's academic level.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

