Art after Dark shines light on black light painting

TUCSON, Ariz. - Artists of all ages are invited to attend Art after Dark Saturday night at the Children's Museum.

Art after Dark is a monthly program that provides exposure and access to the amazing array of arts in the Tucson community.

This month's theme is black light painting.

The first 400 visitors who attend the event will receive a free pass for a return visit to the museum.

The Children's Museum is located at 200 S. Sixth Ave and the event runs from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org