Arrests made in Westside murder of 22-year-old woman

Two arrests have been made in the March fatal shooting of 22-year-old Daniza Ferrales Sanchez on Tucson's west side.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle at a mobile home park near West Silverlake Road and South Mission Road shortly after 10 p.m. on March 5. Upon arrival, they found Sanchez dead from gunshot trauma inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers received a call from St. Mary's Hospital that a man had arrived with gunshot trauma at its emergency room, the news release said.

Detectives determined the two gunshot victims were connected, the news release said.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Daniza, her boyfriend and an unidentified person were in a vehical in the 3200 block of East Benson Highway.

While there, two armed men approached the vehicle and tried to rob the unidentified man, which led to the shooting.

Sanchez and her boyfriend were struck during the attack. Detectives learned that 36-year-old Jose DeJesus Contreras allegedly planned the robbery. Contreras died of an apparent drug overdose in May.

Detectives were still able to identify the two robbery suspects as 31-year-old Juan Francisco Verdugo and 22-year-old Raul Francisco Gomez, the news release said.

Verdugo was located and interviewed by detectives on July 4. He was charged with first-degree felony murder. TPD SWAT arrested a second suspect, Raul Gomez on July 17 after a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other unrelated charges.

