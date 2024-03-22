Arrests made in shooting death of 23 year old on Eastside

Arrests have been made in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Devon Sullivan Thompson.

Thompson was found by Tucson Police officers in his car with gunshot wounds on Jan. 26 in the 8100 block of East Poinciana Drive on Tucson's east side.

Detectives determined Thompson was driving on Poinciana when he was approached by a group. Gunshots were fired and the group fled the area. Thompson drove to a large parking lot where his vehicle struck a building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects in the group as a 17 year old. He was arrested on Feb. 21 on suspicion of felony murder.

Two suspects were additionally detained; another 17 year old and an 18 year old, identified as Jacob James Bell, arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated robbery. The 17 year old was arrested on Wednesday, March 20. Bell was arrested on Thursday, March 21.