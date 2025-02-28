Arrest made in shooting death of woman on Tucson's Southside

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 39-year-old Andrea Marie Padilla on Tucson's south side, Jan. 27.

Police responded to an initial report of a woman found dead in the area of 22nd Street and South Park Avenue. They found Padilla's body with signs of trauma. Detectives determined that Padilla was fatally shot after a physical confrontation, according to a new news release from TPD.

Detectives identified 29-year-old Lorenzo Camacho Cordova as the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant for Cordova for murder on Feb. 6.

Tucson Police located Cordova on Tucson's south side on Feb. 27. He was taken into custody at a traffic stop on West Silverlake Road.

He is being held on a $1 million bond

The investigation is ongoing.