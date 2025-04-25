Arrest made in March shooting death on Tucson's Eastside

An arrest has been made in the east-side March shooting of 29-year-old Uriel Alejandro Hermosillo-Gomez.

19-year-old Quincy Brown was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release from PCSD.

Deputies responded to a report of an unknown problem in the area of 2000 West Canada Street at 9:30 a.m. on March 11.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of Hermosillo-Gomez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, PCSD detectives discovered evidence identifying Brown as a suspect in the shooting.

Deputies located Brown's residence that same day near the 6000 block of East 27th Street and began surveillance. Brown was stopped and questioned by PCSD homicide after leaving his residence.

Pima Regional SWAT then executed a search warrant at Brown's residence. Brown was arrested on suspicion of unrelated drug charges as a result.

Brown was formally arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder on Thursday.

