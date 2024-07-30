Watch Now
Arrest made in six-vehicle crash in Oro Valley

Kenny Darr
Oro Valley Police have made an arrest in connection to a six-vehicle crash that occurred on North Oracle Road, July 7.

43-year-old George Reynoso, the driver at fault, according to OVPD, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of 19 felony charges, including multiple counts of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage, according to a post on the Oro Valley Police Department X account.

The crash involved some very serious injuries, the post said. It shut down southbound lanes on North Oracle for several hours.

