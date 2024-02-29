Arrest made in 2022 Midtown hit-and-run case where man died

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run case that took place on North Stone Avenue in September, 2002.

Tucson Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Matthew Alcaraz.

On September 23, 2022, at around 9 p.m., Tucson Police and Tucson Fire responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.

Detectives determined the man was attempting to cross Stone, outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a Mercedes C Class.

The man who was hit died from the injuries he sustained. The car fled the scene.