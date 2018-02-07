Arpaio to speak in SaddleBrooke

TUCSON, Ariz. - The SaddleBrooke Republican club is hosting GOP candidates at their meetings. Last month Kelli Ward visited, and Joe Arpaio will speak to the members of the club and answer questions Wednesday.

Arpaio has been a strong supporter of President Trump who parted Arpaio last year for contempt of court charges.

Arpaio is facing a crowded primary race. He will run against Kelli Ward and Congresswoman Martha McSally.

On the Democratic side, there are five declared candidates: Kyrsten Sinema, Chris Russel, Cheryl Fowler, Deedra Abboud, and Richard Sherzan.

The event starts at 4:15 PM, but it is not open to the public.