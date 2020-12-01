Armed suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near midtown November 27.

Officers responded to the area of 5800 block of E. 32nd Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a shotgun, according to TPD. Prior to arriving, it was learned the suspect asked for a ride from a resident, when that was refused, he pointed a shotgun at the individual.

Once officers arrived, it was learned the suspect used a rock to damage the victims windshield before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after, around 6:30 p.m. it was reported that a burglary happened by a suspect armed with a shotgun in the area of 2500 block of N. Winstel Boulevard, police say. Officers were informed that the armed suspect walked into an occupied home. The description of that suspect matched the previous report.

A K9 officer and the TPD Air Unit found the suspect, where the suspect then pointed the shotgun at the Air Unit. The suspect was given commands to drop the gun and was contacted by the K9 officer. The officer then discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect until Tucson Fire medics arrived, where the suspect was then taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he is being treated.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Isaac Daniel King.

According to TPD, King walked into two different occupied homes in the 2400 block of N. Winstel Blvd., pointing the shotgun at two different victims before the officer-involved shooting. It was also determined that he is the suspect in an armed robbery of a Church’s Chicken on November 23.

King will be booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of prohibited possessor, two counts of burglary in the first-degree, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted armed robbery and two counts of endangerment.

As per the departments protocol, the Violent Crimes Unit will conduct the criminal investigation, and the Office of Professional Standards conducts an administrative investigation.

The suspects weapon was recovered at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.