TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say a man has barricaded himself in a room at the Comfort Suites near the Tucson Mall.

According to the police, he is armed with a gun, but it is not an active shooter situation.

At the hotel, KGUN9 saw that one man was in handcuffs and appeared to be in police custody.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.