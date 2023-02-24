Armed smuggler, 10 migrants arrested near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was arrested after agents found 10 migrants and a firearm near Arivaca, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, Feb. 17, a Tucson Station agent stopped a vehicle and noticed people were trying to hide in the SUV.

A total of 10 migrants were found and a firearm was under the driver's seat, says Chief Modlin.

Agents found 45 pounds of meth Tuesday near Nogales.

Nogales Station agents found two abandoned backpacks filled with meth, after migrants were seen west in the area.

Nogales Station agents seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine inside two abandoned backpacks on Tuesday. Agents made the discovery while responding to a group of migrants in a rural area far west of Nogales, AZ.



