Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Armed smuggler, 10 migrants arrested near Arivaca

FpwOzrgXsAEv2FT.jfif
US Customs and Border Protection
FpwOzrgXsAEv2FT.jfif
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 18:08:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was arrested after agents found 10 migrants and a firearm near Arivaca, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, Feb. 17, a Tucson Station agent stopped a vehicle and noticed people were trying to hide in the SUV.

A total of 10 migrants were found and a firearm was under the driver's seat, says Chief Modlin.

Agents found 45 pounds of meth Tuesday near Nogales.

Nogales Station agents found two abandoned backpacks filled with meth, after migrants were seen west in the area.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE