TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita Police took a 50-year-old male suspect into custody Saturday in connection with an armed robbery that took place on January 11th at the Safeway gas station in Sahuarita.

SPD executed the search warrant this morning in the 1000 block of Mowery Wash. The suspect was the only person inside the home.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured during this incident.

SPD says there are no other suspects on the loose.